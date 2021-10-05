Temperatures Stay Above Average

Temperatures slide back slightly for Tuesday, keeping us very comfortable. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Not much changes for Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

A few more clouds move through Thursday as we push back to the upper 70s.

We then warm into the 80s Friday and Saturday with the return of mostly sunny skies.

A cold front then drops us back down into the 70s for Sunday. We'll add in a few clouds for now, but rain doesn't look likely.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 57

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 76

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 77



