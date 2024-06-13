Sunny Friday for Start of CWS, More Storms & Heat This Weekend

It will be a breezy evening as cooler, less humid air moves in from the north. Skies will be clear with lows in the lower 60s by morning.

Friday will be a lot less muggy and a little cooler on temperature. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The day starts with a lot of sunshine, followed by some clouds in the afternoon. We stay dry for most of the day, but some spotty showers will try to move in mid evening. Most will stay dry until storms move in from the west for the overnight hours.

Some of the rain continues into Saturday morning, but the middle part of the day looks a lot drier. This will make way for a warm and muggy afternoon with highs in the upper 80s, and breezy winds.

Another round of rain and storms will arrive heading into Saturday evening, which could be strong, capable of strong winds, large hail and lightning. If you plan to attend any CWS games, please be weather-aware, given this strong storm chance. Rain will likely develop and continue Saturday night, clearing before Sunday morning.

Father's Day will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid 90s. It should be rain-free, too. It will be breezy, but it likely won't help it feel much better.

We stay in the mid 90s Monday with humidity and some hit and miss storms.

We'll continue to see at least some scattered rain and storms into the middle of next week. Tuesday will be in the low 90s, followed by upper 80s Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Late

High: 88

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

High: 89

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.