Sunny, warm and breezy Thursday

Thursday morning starts out mild, in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

Heading into late Thursday night, a cold front will begin to move in from central Nebraska, and could bring in scattered rain and storms into eastern Nebraska.

As the cold front arrives in Omaha on Friday, scattered rain and storms will remain possible. About half of us will see rain, and the bulk of this rain should fall in western Iowa, exiting before our high school football games kick off in the evening. This front will drop Friday's afternoon temperatures down in the mid 70s. We'll be down in the low 60s by Friday evening.

Behind the cold front, the sunshine takes over for the weekend as cooler weather moves in. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s, and there is a slight chance for an isolated afternoon rain shower.

Temperatures heading into Sunday morning may dip into the upper 30s to low 40s around the region, raising a chance at our first frost of the season for some. Right now, the best area to see frost is in northeast Nebraska.

Sunday will be sunny and near average for mid-October with mid 60s for highs.

Monday will be very comfortable with mid 70s and sunshine.

An area of low pressure will begin to move into the Midwest Tuesday, bringing cloudy, windy conditions and highs in the upper 60s. For now, we'll keep things dry for the middle of next week.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty Storms

High: 75

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 68

