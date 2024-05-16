Sunny & Warm into the Weekend, Storms Sunday

The weather stays quiet overnight as we cool off into the mid 50s for Friday morning.

We keep heating up to finish the workweek. Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday afternoon with a lot of sunshine.

We keep the sunshine and 80s on Saturday, but the second half of the weekend won't be as nice.

Rain will start to become more likely late Sunday morning and into the afternoon, but there should be enough dry time mixed in to let us warm up in the low 80s degrees with breezy south winds. More showers and storms are likely into Sunday night.

There will be a lot of dry time Monday, again letting us warm up into the low 80s. Then, another wave of showers and storms arrives late Monday, and it could continue into Tuesday morning.

We cool off a little midweek with highs ion the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Nice

Low: 54

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm

High: 85

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 83

