Sunny Wednesday, Storms Later in the Workweek

Wednesday will be another warm and comfortable day, with lower early summer humidity and light wind. It will be a little warmer. heating in the upper 70s to near 80.

While Thursday looks mostly dry during the day with highs near 80 and breezy winds, a slow-moving system will bring rain for the close of the workweek. Scattered showers and storms (likely not severe) will move into eastern Nebraska late Thursday afternoon, but should stay west of Omaha until after sunset. The storms will then slowly expand into western Iowa and northwest Missouri at night.

There will be a number of leftover scattered showers and storms to dodge throughout the day Friday, mainly in the morning and afternoon. Friday evening is trending dry. There will be some dry time, too. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs will in the low 70s.

Saturday morning and early afternoon look dry... and warmer, with a highs in the low to mid 80s. A few spotty, isolated thunderstorms will be possible later in the evening and Saturday night.

Sunday brings scattered showers and storms once again in the afternoon and Sunday night, but there should be enough dry time to warm into the low to mid 80s.

Another round of rain and storms are possible Monday, but we should start to dry things out by Tuesday and the middle of next week.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Little Warmer

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

Low: 58

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Late-Day Storms

Breezy

High: 76

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 73

