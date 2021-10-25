Sunshine returns Monday

Many of us across the metro picked up 2-4" of rain on Sunday, but the rain has finally come to an end and we're even seeing some gradual clearing heading into early Monday. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s and low 40s for many of us as we start Monday.

Winds will be a bit lighter on Monday and as we see some more sunshine we'll warm into the low to mid 50s across the area.

Stronger winds kick back in Tuesday, warming us into the low to mid 60s. Rain chances begin to increase Tuesday night as our next system moves in.

We'll see rain on and off throughout the day on Wednesday which will keep our temperatures a bit cooler and highs will top out in the upper 50s. It'll be breezy, too.

Rain chances linger into Thursday morning and it'll be a windy day with highs again in the mid to upper 50s. Friday is almost a repeat with slightly less wind, but it'll still be breezy.

Temperatures warm into the low 60s on Saturday before another cold front arrives to drop our highs into the mid 50s for Halloween.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 55

MONDAY NIGHT

Chilly

A Few Clouds

Low: 43

TUESDAY

A Few Clouds

Breezy

High: 63

WEDNESDAY

Breezy

Rainy

High: 59

