Sunshine Returns to Close the Workweek

Any lingering drizzle and sprinkles will clear up later this evening. Have a jacket if you're heading out as it will be chilly and breezy, in the 40s. Skies will clear tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

The sunshine is back Friday and northerly winds will be less gusty, helping to get us a little warmer, into the upper 50s.

The weekend starts out sunny and breezy, and Saturday will be the warmer day of the weekend, warming to near 60 degrees.

Colder air will start to move in Saturday night, dropping us into the upper 40s for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, but we stay mostly sunny and dry.

Then, we spend the first half of next week warming up! Monday will be near 50 with a lot of sunshine.

We stay mostly sunny Tuesday with low 60s, followed by mid 60s on Wednesday. Any rain looks to stay out of the forecast until maybe later next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Evening Sprinkles

Low: 35

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 58

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 60

