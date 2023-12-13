Sunshine Returns Wednesday, Rain Now in the Forecast

The mild December weather is back Wednesday, and so is the sunshine (by the afternoon). After a cold morning start, we'll reach the mid to upper 40s.

The Gemidid meteor shower is currently ongoing and with clear skies, plus low moonlight Wednesday night, you should have great viewing conditions. Look east.

Thursday will be a little warmer, near 50 degrees. We'll see clouds return by the afternoon. A few sprinkles might make it as far east as the US-81 corridor in eastern Nebraska, but this looks to be a low chance.

A cold front will move through Omaha into Friday night. There is a chance of a few showers to develop along it by Friday evening into the overnight hours. However, most of us look to be dry.

It'll be a cooler weekend, but still slightly above average for temperature. Skies will be mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday and we'll reach the mid 40s for highs.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 47

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Late Evening Rain Chance

High: 50

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Chance

High: 48

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.