Temperature roller coaster for the next two days in Omaha

The wind lightens up a bit this evening and tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear and we stay warmer than recent mornings. Wednesday will start in the upper 20s and low 30s.
The wind gets even stronger Wednesday afternoon, but we actually get temperatures back to average for early December, in the mid 40s. There will still be a lot of sunshine around, but some afternoon clouds will move in when a cold front arrives.
When the cold front hits, be ready for gusty winds and plummeting temperatures Wednesday night. We'll start the day Thursday in the single digits with wind chills below zero. The afternoon will be cloudy and cold, but less windy. WE could even see a few snow flurries throughout the day. Highs on Thursday will only reach the low 20s.
The shot of cold air won't be with us long. We start to warm back up Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s with a lot of sunshine.
The weekend brings some warmer weather if you have outdoor holiday decorations to put up. Saturday will be near 50 with mostly sunny skies.
Sunday looks even warmer with sunshine and highs in the mid50s.
We get another chance for precipitation early next week. Monday will be cloudy with a chance for rain, and highs in the mid 40s, but some snow could mix in with the rain heading into Tuesday.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Not as Cold
Low: 29
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Windy
High: 45
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Windy, Brisk
Low: 9
THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
A Few Snowflakes
High: 23
