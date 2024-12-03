Temperature roller coaster for the next two days in Omaha

The wind lightens up a bit this evening and tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear and we stay warmer than recent mornings. Wednesday will start in the upper 20s and low 30s.

The wind gets even stronger Wednesday afternoon, but we actually get temperatures back to average for early December, in the mid 40s. There will still be a lot of sunshine around, but some afternoon clouds will move in when a cold front arrives.

When the cold front hits, be ready for gusty winds and plummeting temperatures Wednesday night. We'll start the day Thursday in the single digits with wind chills below zero. The afternoon will be cloudy and cold, but less windy. WE could even see a few snow flurries throughout the day. Highs on Thursday will only reach the low 20s.

The shot of cold air won't be with us long. We start to warm back up Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s with a lot of sunshine.

The weekend brings some warmer weather if you have outdoor holiday decorations to put up. Saturday will be near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday looks even warmer with sunshine and highs in the mid50s.

We get another chance for precipitation early next week. Monday will be cloudy with a chance for rain, and highs in the mid 40s, but some snow could mix in with the rain heading into Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 29

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Windy, Brisk

Low: 9

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

A Few Snowflakes

High: 23

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.