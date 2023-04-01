Temperature Rollercoaster Ride

The winds pick up overnight. Luckily, they will be out of the south giving us fuel for above-average lows. We cool down to the low 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Our breeze sticks around throughout early Sunday. With the help of mostly sunny skies, we warm into the low 70s!

Monday will be cooler with upper 50s and a small chance for rain in the afternoon to evening.

This decrease in temperatures doesn't last long. Tuesday pushes us back into the mid 70s, but we also get windy again. Expect a few more clouds as we dodge some scattered rain and storms during the day. It looks like most of us will stay dry at this point.

Behind the passage of this cold front comes another blow to our high temperatures for Wednesday. We struggle to reach into the mid 40s as it stays breezy, but this time out of the northwest.

Thursday will bring some more sunshine and calmer winds. Highs reach in the low 50s, keeping us below average.

The end of the workweek and the start of the weekend looks promising. Low to mid 60s for Friday and Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 42

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 72

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chances

High: 58

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Hit & Miss Rain/Storms

High: 75

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.