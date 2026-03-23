Temperature swings this week and a few small chances at rain

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Small chances at rain

Record highs possible again Wednesday

Wetter pattern next week

FORECAST

Some light drizzle and a few sprinkles will be possible this evening, but nothing measurable. It stays cloudy tonight with Tuesday morning temps in the mid 30s.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday, and we start another warming trend as highs climb back in the upper 60s to low 70s.

It will feel like summer again on Wednesday and we could be near some records again with high in the upper 80s. Omaha and Lincoln's records are both 91º, set in 1907.

Thursday will be slightly cooler, but still very warm with upper 70s for highs. A cold front will pass through the region Thursday night, kicking up a few spotty rain showers. This rain will be hit-or-miss.

The cold front also brings gusty winds over 35 mph Thursday night, and cooler weather for Friday.

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with temps near 50, and lows in the upper 20s.

The weekend starts cold, but we're quickly back to above average temps with highs in the 60s on Saturday, and 70s on Sunday.

While it has been very dry recently, we are seeing signals for a wetter pattern next week.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 35

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 69

Wind: SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm

High: 88

Wind: S 5-15

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