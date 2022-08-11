Temperatures Build Into The Weekend

The lower 90s return Thursday with a lot of sunshine, and not much will change for Friday. Mostly sunny skies keep us in the mid 90s.

The weekend will be hot! We'll be in the upper 90s on Saturday and mid 90s on Sunday. Both days are expected to bring mostly sunny skies.

Our next small chance of rain will be Sunday night as we dodge a couple isolated showers and storms, but a lot of us stay dry.

We start to pull back on the heat Monday with more clouds. Highs will be near average in the upper 80s.

A better chance for rain arrives Monday night and into Tuesday morning. While its our best chance for rain in the forecast right now, it's still far off, so we'll keep you updated on who has the best chance to see it and when.

Tuesday will be even cooler, only warming into the lower 80s.

Wednesday continues with the cooler trend, coming in the low 80s for highs.

