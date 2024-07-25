Temperatures Climb Into The Mid 90s This weekend

SMOKY SKIES: Wildfires are burning across the western part of the United States, and the wind high in the sky is blowing the smoke in our direction. The bulk of this will stay high in the sky above us, but some of it will mix down to the surface, which will continue to impact air quality at times. The smoke should begin to thin out over the weekend.

FORECAST: It will be a quiet evening, and we should be mostly dry. Conditions will stay warm and muggy, in the low 70s overnight with clear skies. We may see a little patchy fog overnight, too.

The wind will pick up out from the south on Friday, and we being the push of hotter conditions into the region. We'll see lots of sunshine, with highs in the low to mid 90s, and heat indices near 100.

Not much changes over the weekend. It will be hot, humid, and breezy at times with highs in the low 90s on Saturday, and low to mid 90s on Sunday.

Scattered rain and storms are possible Sunday afternoon, and will become likely Sunday night, but they should be gone by the Monday morning commute.

The late-weekend rain won't cool us off. Monday will be in the mid 90s with a few clouds.

We will stay in the mid 90s into the middle of next week, but we may need to eventually up the highs into the upper 90s midweek. Things should begin to cool down to near 90 degrees by the end of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Foggy Areas

Low: 71

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 93

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 92

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

PM Storms

High: 93

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.