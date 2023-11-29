Temperatures Colder Heading into the Weekend

A cold front arrives overnight and will cool us off for the rest of the week. We stay dry as the front arrives, so no rain or snow with this one, just clouds. We'll start your Thursday morning off in the mid 20s.

Thursday afternoon will be breezy as the cooler weather starts to blow in, holding us back into the low 40s, but it will still look nice with a lot of sunshine.

Clouds will move in Thursday night and we could see a few spotty snow showers well south of Omaha and I-80 heading into Friday morning. There is still some uncertainty on if the wintry weather actually makes it to Omaha. For now, expect the wintry mix to be closer to the NE/IA/MO border.

Overall, Friday will be even colder with highs in the upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies. Some snow flurries may try to push back in Friday night for towns south of Omaha.

We stay in the upper 30s Saturday, but there won't be much sunshine. Sunday will be in the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. We may have to dodge a few raindrops or snowflakes this weekend, but it doesn't look too promising right now.

The mid 40s continue early next week with partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 42

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 38

