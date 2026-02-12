Temperatures continue to climb the ladder

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Temps gradually incline through the weekend

Pleasant Valentine's Day

Records possible on Monday

FORECAST

We wake up warm for our Thursday morning with temperatures already above freezing! 38 degrees this morning for Omaha, which is 17 degrees warmer than we were at this time yesterday.

Our warm weather stretch continues on Thursday with the upper 50s, and Friday we climb back into the 60s.

A storm system will pass to our south on Saturday, but it may be close enough to bring some clouds or a shower near Falls City. Otherwise, highs will still be warm in the low 60s.

With the sunshine returning on Sunday, we get even warmer with highs cresting the low 60s.

Monday's record is already at risk with the forecast high of 64. The record is 67, set in 2017. Tuesday keeps the upper 60s going.

By midweek next week, some signs indicate a storm system tracking across the country, which may bring us some precip chances by Wednesday and likely end the above-average conditions.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

High: 58

Wind: S 5-10

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 29

Wind: S 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 59

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance South

High: 60

Wind: S 5-10

