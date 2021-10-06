Temperatures Getting Warmer This Week

Wednesday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds, pulling back the heat just slightly. We'll top out in the mid 70s.

Some of those clouds continue to mix in with our sunshine Thursday as we warm back into the upper 70s.

Then the heat really starts to build heading into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies return Friday to push us into the mid 80s. Stronger winds kick in from the south Saturday, getting us into the upper 80s with a few more clouds.

A cold front arrives Saturday night, and could bring a few showers along with it overnight and into Sunday morning. For now, that rain potential looks pretty small.

We then cool back into the 70s early next week.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 59

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 77

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

