Temperatures have warmed up, here's how long the 'non-frigid' weather will last

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warmer, closer to normal Tuesday & Wednesday

More cold air hits just for Friday

Small chance for light snow Thursday, Saturday

FORECAST

Skies will remain clear tonight and it should not be nearly as cold as it was over the weekend. We all manage to stay above zero by Tuesday morning.

We get more sunshine in Omaha on Tuesday. Temperatures will be similar to what we had on Monday, reaching the mid 20s in the afternoon.

After some morning sunshine, clouds will begin to return by the end of the day Wednesday. It will likely be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low 30s.

A few pockets of snow flurries will be possible Thursday. No accumulations are expected. It will be colder and cloudy Thursday with highs in the lower 20s.

It gets again frigid Friday. Even with sunshine, temperatures will only reach the 10s, and we could dip below zero again Friday night.

Heading into the weekend, there is another small chance for some light snow on Saturday. Some small snow amounts will be possible from this. After staying cold, in the low 20s on Saturday, Sunday will be warmer in the 30s.

If you are wanting even warmer weather, we should have that next week. Starting next Monday, temperatures will be in the 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 9

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 26

Wind: NW 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Not As Cold

High: 31

Wind: NW 5-15

