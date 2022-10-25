Temperatures Return to Average

With a lot of sunshine today, we get temperatures back to average for late October. Highs will be near 60, but it will also be breezy with winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

The wind quickly lightens up tonight, and we cool off into the mid 30s for Wednesday morning.

We start Wednesday with a lot of sunshine, getting us right back to 60 for a second day in a row. Clouds move in before sunset, eventually giving way to some spotty and light rain Wednesday night.

We'll continue to dodge scattered rain Thursday. While a lot of spots stay dry, it keeps everyone mostly cloudy and a touch cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s, and it will be windy.

The sunshine returns Friday, getting us back to the low 60s.

The weekend looks comfortable as the low 60s continue with a lot more sunshine than clouds! You will need a jacket over the Halloween costume for any weekend evening events though, as we cool quickly into the 40s after sunset.

Our Halloween forecast looks like more of a treat than a trick with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 35

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Late-Day Cloudy

High: 60

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Windy

High: 58

