Heating Up This Weekend

The humidity stays low Friday, giving us a second day of comfortable weather in a row! It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

As we head into Saturday morning, there could be a couple spotty showers around, but most of us start the day dry. With a mix of sun and clouds, we heat up into the upper 80s. By late afternoon and into the evening, there will likely be a few spotty storms across the region. While a lot of us stay dry, a storm or two could reach strong to severe levels. A couple areas of strong wind and hail are the main concern if anything reaches severe levels.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry as we start to heat up. Highs will be in the low 90s.

The summer heat takes over for the workweek. Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.

We turn up the heat even higher midweek with upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Along with our hot afternoons, the mornings also get uncomfortable, only cooling into the low and mid 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Nice

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 63

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Getting Muggy

High: 87

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 91

