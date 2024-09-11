Temperatures to stay above average through Friday

It will be a comfortably warm evening, and thanks to the low humidity, we will continue to cool off nicely overnight, dropping into the low 60s for Thursday morning. A lot of spots outside of the city will fall into the 50s.

It gets a little breezy at times again Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s again with mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

We start to cool off a little Friday, only reaching the mid 80s with a lot of sunshine.

A few more clouds will mix in with our sunshine Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s in Omaha, but Lincoln should be in the mid 80s for your tailgates and Husker parties.

Sunday will be in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We turn mostly cloudy Monday with a little better chance of at least some scattered rain making it into the region. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Rain will continue to be possible Tuesday, keeping us mostly cloudy with highs still in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool and Comfy

Low: 62

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 88

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 85

