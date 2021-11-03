Cool and Cloudy Wednesday

After enjoying a lot of sunshine Tuesday, the clouds are back today, keeping temperatures below average. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

We keep a lot of the clouds around overnight, keeping most spots above freezing. Omaha will cool into the upper 30s.

After some clouds early in the day, we turn mostly sunny for Thursday afternoon, starting a nice stretch of warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Stronger winds kick in from the south Friday, helping us warm to near 60 with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend keeps looking warmer and warmer! We stay mostly sunny and dry as we push into the upper 60s both afternoons. We also get an extra hour of sleep as the clocks "fall back."

Temperatures are on track to stay slightly above average early next week, in the low 60s.

Rain will try to move in midweek, followed by some cooler weather in the second half of the week.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 37

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 56

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Windy

High: 60

