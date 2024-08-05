The Big Cool-Down Heads for Omaha Tonight

While it will be a very warm Monday evening in Omaha, a cold front will begin moving through the region tonight! We likely will not see any rain, but temperatures should cool off in the mid 60s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start out mostly cloudy, but we are back to sunshine by the afternoon. It will be breezy and MUCH cooler day (nearly 20 degrees cooler than Monday in fact) with highs only in the upper 70s.

It starts to get a little warmer Wednesday, with mid 80s, but that is still a touch below average. We'll also have to dodge some hit and miss storms during the day and at night, but a number of spots will stay dry.

Thanks to another cold front, we drop back down into the low 80s Thursday with some spotty storms and clouds still around.

Friday will be near 80 with a mix of sun and clouds, and lows will be in the upper 50s heading into the weekend.

We'll keep a small chance for rain this weekend, but the best chance will be on Sunday. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, and reach highs near 80.

Sunday will be in the low 80s with a few spotty showers around, but like other days this week, a lot of us will stay dry.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooling off, breezy

Low: 65

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 79

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storms

High: 84

