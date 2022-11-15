The Cold Settles In

Tuesday starts in the mid 20s, then we stay mostly cloudy in the afternoon, keeping us below average. Highs will be in the mid 30s. It also gets breezy Tuesday, keeping wind chills in the mid 20s for the afternoon.

Clouds stick around through the overnight hours. There's a small chance a few of us could see some scattered light snow flurries.

Wednesday will be breezy and even colder. Highs will be near 30 with mostly cloudy skies. There could be a few snowflakes to dodge, too.

Thursday and Friday brings us even colder temperatures. Thursday will be in the low 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Friday will start near the single digits, and we only rebound into the mid 20s for the afternoon, with a little bit more sunshine.

The sunshine is back in full force this weekend, but we don't warm up too much. Saturday will be in the upper 20s, which is about 20 degrees below average. We get into the mid 30s on Sunday.

Early next week could just get into the low 40s. A milestone we haven't hit for a while.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 34

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chance Of Flurries

Low: 18

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Spotty Snow

High: 31

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 30

