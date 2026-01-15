The colder air has arrived and it's here to stay

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Near to below average temps for next 5 days

Windy on Friday with gusts up to 50 mph

A Frigid Saturday, in the teens

FORECAST:

The wind will settle down this evening and it gets cold, in the upper 10s tonight under clear skies.

We get a slight warm-up into the low 40s on Thursday under partly sunny skies.

A cold front will reach Omaha midday Friday, bringing another shot of cold air into the region and north winds at 40-50 mph. This wind may be even stronger across central Nebraska. We could see a few spotty snow showers on Friday and Friday night. Brief reductions in visibility with the wind are possible. Accumulations appear to only be around a dusting at this time.

This weekend will be even colder with some sunshine and gusty winds up to 40mph on Saturday and highs in the 10s. We drop into the single digits by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a little warmer, breezy, and closer to normal with highs near 30 degrees.

The weather appears to be more of the same next week. Monday will be in the mid-20s, and Tuesday will have highs in the low to mid-30s. Some rain and snow may be possible by the end of next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 18

Wind: NW 5-10

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 44

Wind: S 10-20

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Windy

Some Snow Showers

High: 34

Wind: NW 25-45

