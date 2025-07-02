The heat and humidity is back, The latest on July 4th storm chances

You'll notice the higher humidity outside this evening, especially with not much wind in the region. We won't be able to cool off as much overnight, but it stays dry. Thursday will start in the low 70s.

The heat increases Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Eastern Nebraska will be in the mid 90s, and western Iowa will be in the low 90s. Thanks to the higher humidity, it may feel like 100 in most neighborhoods.

The 4th of July will be breezy and humid with low 90s... The timing of Friday's rain may be trying to slow down, which could spare more of our outdoor events from the anticipated rain.

Outdoor holiday plans still look driest from the morning to afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. In the late afternoon hours, scattered storms will start to pop up in central Nebraska, but the main wave of rain may now be holding off until after sunset. The best chance for rain during the 10 p.m. fireworks shows will be in eastern Nebraska. Some of the rain could be in western Iowa by then too, but that carries a much lower chance.

The main wave of rain will move in for nearly all of us overnight and into early Saturday morning.

Most of the Saturday morning rain will clear up pretty quickly, but a few spotty storms will still be possible at any point in the afternoon. Thanks to extra cloud cover, temperatures will only make it into the upper 80s.

Sunday only brings a slim chance for rain with upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. It may be a little less humid outside, too.

Another round of rain and storms is looking likely early next week, but it's too early to say if most of that rain will be late Monday vs. Tuesday. This should cool us off into the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Muggy

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 94

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered PM Storms

Breezy & Humid

High: 92

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

