The next round of rain arrives Thursday and Friday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Cooler than average temps

Next rain chance comes Thursday/Friday

Warmer this upcoming weekend

FORECAST

It will be a mostly cloudy night with some spotty rain becoming possible by Thursday morning. We will start the day around 50 degrees.

We could see rain at any point of the day on Thursday, but the best times to see rain will be in the morning and later into the evening. As skies remain cloudy, Omaha will reach the low 60s.

The rain becomes likely into Thursday night and into Friday. There could at times be some non-severe thunderstorms around Omaha, capable of producing heavier downpours. Temps will only again only reach the low 60s on Friday.

In total, we could see another 0.25" to 0.75" rainfall. Areas in NW Missouri to SW Iowa could see an inch or more of rain, adding to your already soggy fields

The rain will clear out late Friday night, and we will start the holiday weekend with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and highs returning to the 70s. Sunday will be even warmer, near 80 degrees!

The warmth will stick around for next week. Memorial Day is on Monday and it looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Omaha will stay in the mid 80s through next week. There are some small chances at rain later into next week, too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 48

Wind: ENE 5-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 62

Wind: ESE 10-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain and Storms

High: 63

Wind: SE 10-15

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