Rain Returns Midweek

The cool and cloudy weather continues Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s across the region. While most of the day will be dry, we will start to dodge some spotty showers by the evening commute.

Rain, and a few non-severe storms, will become more likely overnight and into Thursday morning. This keeps us a little warmer, only cooling to about 50 degrees for Thursday morning.

The rain continues at times Thursday, but there will be a lot of dry time mixed in. It will also be breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Rain totals will be highest south of I-80 where more than an inch of rain is possible. Cities along and north of I-80 will likely pick up 0.5 inches of rain or less.

A few leftover light showers could linger into Friday, keeping us mostly cloudy, but we start to warm back up. Highs will be in the mid 60s to end the workweek.

Saturday brings a little sunshine and warmer weather! Highs will be in the low 70s.

There is a lot of uncertainty with the potential for storms over the weekend. For now, there's a small chance for some storms in central Nebraska to hold together long enough to make it into our area Saturday night. Those storms could also bring the chance for severe weather.

Some of Saturday night's wet weather could linger into Mother's Day morning. Sunday also brings a lot of dry time as we warm into the mid 70s.

Another round of potentially strong to severe storms will then be possible late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

We keep warming up early next week, pushing into the 80s Monday and Tuesday.

