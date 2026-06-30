The severe heat and humidity pulls back slightly as rain enters the forecast

3 Things to Know



Hot & humid weather continues

Storms with damaging wind over the next few nights

Might be a rainy and hot July 4th weekend

Forecast

It will be another hot and humid evening with breezy winds. After about 10-11pm, storms will once again drift in from the south and west of from central Nebraska. Most of these storms will stay west of Omaha, but we could see some rain clip parts of the metro.

Rain and isolated storms will be possible at any point of the day on Wednesday. Overall, the rain will be hit-and-miss. It remains warm and humid with breezy south winds and highs in the low 90s, a few degrees cooler than earlier in the week thanks to the cloud cover and very spotty rain. Scattered storms will be possible Wednesday night.

This scattered stormy pattern will continue through Thursday with partly sunny skies, breezy winds and highs closer to 90 degrees, feeling like 100. Spotty storms will be possible Thursday night.

It gets very hot again Friday, but it will probably be our last really hot and humid day where heat indices could top 105-110 again. Look for highs in the mid 90s. Once again, storms will be possible Friday night after 8-10pm.

For your 4th of July plans, there could be rain at any point in the day on Saturday, but the best times to see storms will be after 5-6pm. Before the rain and storms hit later in the day, we should be dry and sunny enough to reach the low 90s.

By Sunday, things are trending not just drier, but cooler with highs back down into the upper 80s. This slightly cooler weather will continue through much of next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated Storms

Still Warm

Low: 76

Wind: S 15-25

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 92

Wind: S 15-25

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