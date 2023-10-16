The Sunshine Returns

After a cloudy and gloomy weekend, the sunshine finally returns today! It will also be warmer, with highs in the low 60s and fairly light winds.

We get chilly again tonight, dropping into the upper 30s for Tuesday morning.

The warm-up continues Tuesday with a high near 70 and mostly sunny skies.

Just as the weather starts to improve, another cold front arrives late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

As the cold front arrives, and then throughout Wednesday, there will be a few spotty showers to dodge, but many cities stay dry. Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy, breezy, and a little cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We cool off a little more Thursday, into the mid 60, with a lot of clouds.

The sun returns again to finish off the workweek! Friday will also be a touch warmer with upper 60s.

We'll be flirting with 70 on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. The sun hangs around Sunday as we dip into the mid 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 37

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 70

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Showers

Breezy

High: 68

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.