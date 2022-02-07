The Warm Up Continues

A warm front moves through early this morning bringing portions of Eastern Nebraska some above average temperatures. However, for some portions of Eastern Iowa, they haven't seen some of the effects of the warm front yet and are starting the morning off chilly.

This front opens the door for southwest winds and plenty of sunshine to warm us back into the 50s! We get a bit warmer even on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Alas, a cold front on Tuesday allows cooler air to arrive for midweek. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 40s before we make it back into the low 50s on Friday.

Next weekend gets a little cooler with temperatures falling into the upper 30s on Saturday before we warm into the upper 40s on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 54

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not As Cold

Low: 29

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Even Warmer

High: 57

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 48

