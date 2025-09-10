The warm-up continues into Thursday

We stay warm and mostly clear this evening and tonight. Some more patchy fog may develop again overnight, but it will not be as heavy, or widespread. We'll start Thursday in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with upper 80s.

The wind will begin to pick up out from the south on Friday, and it will be even hotter outside with low 90s and mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be breezy and partly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

For the Cornhuskers game on Saturday, kicking off at 11 AM, expect a very warm game with breezy south winds at 15-25 mph and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s at kick-off, and may reach 90 by the end of the game.

Clouds will begin to move in later Saturday night, but any rain will hold off for the time being.

Storms become possible Sunday, and will have the highest chance later in the day. Temperatures do pull back some, but we are still warm with upper 80s and breezy winds.

We start next week with a slight chance for rain on Monday and highs in the mid 80s.

Another chance for rain will move into the region Tuesday, with mid 80s for highs.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer than Average

High: 86

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Breezy

High: 91

