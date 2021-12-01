The Warmth Returns

The really nice weather returns Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. We'll warm into the mid 60s, about 20 degrees above average.
Record warmth is likely for Thursday! The current record for the date is 67, set in 1973. We are on track to hit 70 with a lot of sunshine.
Cooler air then starts to blow in for the weekend, but won't bring any rain or snow. Friday will still be above average with highs in the upper 50s.
We then cool into the upper 40s for Saturday and warm into the low 50s on Sunday.
We finally drop closer to average on Monday, which is mid 20s in the morning and mid 40s in the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 66
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Mild
Low: 48
THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Record Warmth
High: 70
FRIDAY
A Few Clouds
Cooler
High: 59
