The warmup continues with isolated rain chances midweek

It will be a clear night with calm winds and temperatures in the upper 40s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 degrees once again

Clouds will start moving back into the region Wednesday, turning skies mostly cloudy by the afternoon. It will still be a touch above average for early May highs, in the mid 70s. Most of the day will be dry, but as we head into the evening, a few isolated showers and storms will pop up across southeastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa. A lot of us could stay dry.

A couple of spotty showers could still be around Thursday morning, but most of the day looks dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. As we head into late Thursday afternoon, a few isolated showers and storms will try to pop up again across the region, before clearing up in the evening. Once again, a lot of us could stay dry.

The sunshine will be back in full force Friday warming us back into the upper 70s.

Mother's Day weekend looks even warmer! Both afternoons will be in the low 80s with a lot of sunshine. There will be a weak cold front getting to Omaha Saturday evening which could pop an isolated thundershower, but as of now Saturday and Sunday look to be dry days.

