The weather starts to heat up again this weekend

3 Things to Know



Great weather continues Friday

Hot & breezy this weekend

Scattered storms possible Saturday morning

Forecast

It will stay very mild Thursday evening with clear skies. Overnight, a weak system will try to drift in from central Nebraska. While Columbus may have a few early morning sprinkles, the rest of Omaha will likely start Friday morning dry with temps in the low 60s. There will be some neighborhoods in the upper 50s again! But, not as many as last night.

LUNAR ECLIPSE: If you are wanting to view Thursday night's partial lunar eclipse, viewing conditions should be great with clear skies! The partial eclipse will go from around 9:30 PM to around 1:00 AM.

Friday will be a little warmer, but we end the week with more sunshine and temps in the mid to upper 80s. It may be a little breezy by the afternoon. Some neighbors north of Omaha have the possibility of seeing one or two pop up showers on Friday evening.

Things will really heat up this weekend. There's a chance we could wake up with thunderstorms on Saturday morning as a warm front moves through the region. The rest of the day will be partly sunny, breezy and humid with highs in the low 90s. Winds could be as gusty as 35 MPH.

Sunday may get HOT. For now, we'll keep the chance at rain under 20-30%. We could reach the mid to upper 90s due to breezy winds and lower humidity across the region. Due to the lower humidity, heat indices will be around 95-100.

Slightly cooler air will move in by Monday, which could lead to a few stray thundershowers. Temps on Monday and Tuesday will be closer to 90 degrees. There's a good chance for more rain towards the end of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear Skies

Mild

Low: 62

Wind: SW 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 86

Wind: SE 10-15

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty AM Storms

High: 91

Wind: S 15-35

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

