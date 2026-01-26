THE WEEK AHEAD: A brisk Monday morning, but not as frigid this week

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Monday morning wind chills from -20 to -30

Warmer, but seasonally cold next week

No major chances at snow over next 7 days

FORECAST

Be ready for a brisk Monday morning as breezy winds create wind chills feeling like -15 to -30. Morning temperatures will be around -1 to -5 around Omaha, but things will be a little warmer by the afternoon. Monday's afternoon highs will be in the mid 20s under mostly sunny skies. Breezy west winds will be gusting to around 35 mph during the day, which will calm down during the evening.

Tuesday will be a little warmer with more sunshine and highs in the mid 20s.

After a sunny start to the week, clouds will move back in starting Wednesday and Thursday, but we stay dry. Right now, it looks like any accumulating snow will stay in western Nebraska heading into Thursday evening.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs cracking the 30s for the first time in several days.

It will be colder on Thursday with highs in the mid 20s, dropping further to near 20 degrees by Friday.

Heading into the weekend, there is a small chance for some light snow. But the chance and amounts are low. We should be a little warmer, near 30 on Saturday and near 40 by Sunday. This is part of a warming trend that will put temperatures in the 40s routinely for the following week.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 25

Wind: NW 20-35

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 26

Wind: E 5-15

