THE WEEK AHEAD: A hot Monday and Tuesday, but ending the week with storms

3 Things to Know



Hot & humid start to the week

Hit-or-miss rain chances each day this week

Cooler, lots of rain later in the week

Forecast

A few rain showers will be possible overnight mainly south of Omaha just before Monday morning begins. It stays warm and very muggy tonight with temps in the low to mid 70s.

Any overnight rain will have cleared out of the region and Monday is similar to Sunday - Partly sunny, hazy and MUGGY. Monday's highs reach the low 90s with a heat index around 100-105.

Heading into Monday night, some spotty rain will drift back into the region, but it will be very hit-or-miss.

We may begin the day Tuesday with a few spotty storms early in the morning. Otherwise, it's another hot and humid day with temps in the low 90s, feeling like 105 out..

Scattered showers and a thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday, yet it stays very warm and humid out with temps in the upper 80s, still feeling like nearly 100 outside.

Showers and storms will become likely and widespread heading into late Wednesday evening, after 8-10 PM or so. This rain will continue off and on into Thursday and Friday. Severe weather does not appear to be likely, but we could see some very heavy rain at times. In total, models are giving the region around 0.75" to 1.50" on average, with highest amounts of around 3.00" through Friday night.

It will be A LOT COOLER and less muggy out Thursday and Friday with afternoon temps only in the 70s.

Our rain chances may linger into the weekend, but they lower each day (Saturday appears to be the wettest). Temperatures remain milder than normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s this weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 74

Wind: NE 5-15

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 91

Wind: E 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty Late-Day Storms

High: 92

Wind: S 5-10

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