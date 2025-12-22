THE WEEK AHEAD: Near record highs over Christmas Week

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Near 60 and breezy Monday

Record highs possible on Christmas Day

Mostly dry until after this weekend

FORECAST:

Christmas week is looking not just warmer than average for this time of December, when the average highs are now around 36 degrees, but near some of our record highs!

Records

Monday : 63 (1933)

Tuesday: 67 (1964

Wednesday: 68 (1889)

Thursday: 57 (1946)

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. A few neighborhoods may reach the lower 60s.

We'll see some extra cloud cover on Tuesday and the wind should be calmer, with highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday is Christmas Eve, and it's looking cloudy, but we keep the warmer air around. With temperatures in the upper 50s, if we are to see any light precipitation, it would be drizzle and rain.

Christmas Day is Thursday, and Omaha's chance for a "white Christmas" appears near zero...However, we are looking at potential record highs! Right now, we should be in the lower 60s, possibly warmer. The record high for Christmas Day is 57, set in 1946.

Friday may start out a little breezy as cooler air moves back into the region. We stay mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

This weekend will continue the drier, and warmer than average pattern, but it will be a even cooler than this this past week. Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny, i nthe upper 40s.

The next chance for any measurable precipitation, including rain or snow would be the weekend after Christmas. Until then, travel disruptions for the region appear low at this time.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Breezy

High: 59

Wind: S 15-25

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Getting Cooler

Low: 34

Wind: NW 10-20

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Slightly Cooler

High: 54

Wind: S 15-25

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Light Drizzle

High: 57

Wind: S 5-15

