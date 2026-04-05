THE WEEK AHEAD: Snow chances Tuesday morning and more wet weather

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Cooler and cloudy Monday

Snow showers Tuesday morning

Wet, stormy and warmer later in the week

FORECAST

Mild Easter Sunday weather will continue this evening, with temps holding in the 50s and 60s. A cold front arrives tonight and temps will dip in the low 40s by Monday morning.

Pockets of spotty light rain will be around Omaha on Monday and it stays cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

As temperatures fall to near freezing Tuesday morning, a band of snow and rain will move in and some roads may be dusted and slushy for a few hours in the morning.

Amounts will mostly be less than 1" of snow, with a narrow band of 1-2" possible in Omaha.

By noon, all of this snow will have melted and there will just be a few spotty rain showers in the afternoon, but it stays cold with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday looks windy and a lot warmer, warming overnight into the 40s by Wednesday morning, and jumping in the 60s/70s by Wednesday afternoon. Winds could gust to 45 mph. A few thunderstorms will pop up Wednesday afternoon, but the severe weather risk appears low for now. This rain will exit Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday will be a little drier and cooler, with most of the rain staying in Kansas and Missouri, and temps in the 60s.

More wet weather returns for the weekend, and a few of these weekend storms cold be stronger with temps in the 60s and 70s.

Lingering rain showers continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Light Rain

High: 46

Wind: NE 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Rain/Snow

High: 41

Wind: SE 10-25

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Afternoon Storms

Windy

High: 73

Wind: SW 25-45

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