The Week Ahead: Warmer weather returns to Omaha

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Back in the 40s/50s this week week

Small chance at rain on Wednesday

Slightly cooler, near average this weekend

FORECAST:

It may be a few days until we see another chance for snow as warmer weather returns this coming week. Omaha's average high for mid December is 37 degrees

Temperatures will begin to warm Sunday night, rising in the low 20s by Monday morning. Those with a little snow still on the ground will stay in the 10s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs jumping into the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday will be even warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs near 50.

We are back to near 50 on Wednesday, but there will be a few extra clouds during the day, and the wind will become breezy at times, too.

There is a small chance for rain on Wednesday night as our next cold front moves through the region. This rain will clear out before Thursday morning.

It could be a little windy on Thursday as cooler air moves back in, bringing us back a little closer to our averages for this time of year, which is upper 30s for Omaha's highs. Thursday will be mostly sunny, in the low 40s, dropping in the 10s Thursday night.

Friday is a little warmer with a mix of clouds and sun, and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

By the weekend, there is another very small chance at rain/snow on Saturday, but as of now it looks like there will be a lot of dry air around the region to keep Omaha rain/snow-free. Saturday will be in the mid 40s under cloudy skies, dropping in the low 40s with sunshine on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 45

Wind: SW 10-15

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as frigid

High: 26

Wind: SE 10-15

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Above Average

High: 50

Wind: S 10-15

