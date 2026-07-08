Thunderstorms around Omaha Wednesday night, a few could be strong

3 Things to Know



Evening storms, some strong

Not as hot Thursday & Friday

Several 90º to 95º days next week

Forecast

A cold front will begin to approach Omaha to the north Wednesday night, leading to a better chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Strong to severe storms capable of 60-70mph and pockets of large hail will be possible from 7pm to around 11pm. Some heavy rain can be expected from some of these storms, too.

In total, there could be around 0.25" to 1.50" of rain from Wednesday night's storms. Depending on how widespread the rain is, some may see more, some may not see much rain at all.

By the time we start Thursday morning, most of the rain will be exiting the region and we will have a mostly cloudy sky for the morning. The afternoon is looking partly cloudy with maybe a stray rain shower. It won't be as hot out with highs only in the mid 80s.

We'll keep a small chance at rain around for Friday, but a lot of the day looks to be dry with partly sunny skies. Temps will be near average, around 87-88 degrees.

Heading into the weekend, we are back to sunshine and warmer weather. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday, and low 90s on Sunday. The humidity shouldn't be too bad with dew points in the mid 60s.

The summer heat really begins to pick up heading into next week. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. By the middle of next week, highs could climb back up into the mid to upper 90s. For now, the humidity does not appear to be exceptionally high, but could lead to afternoon heat indices around 95º every day of next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered Storms

Heavy Rain

Low: 71

Wind: N 5-15

THURSDAY

Slight AM Rain Chance

Partly Cloudy

High: 86

Wind: N 5-15

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