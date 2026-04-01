Thunderstorms tonight and Thursday morning

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Wet pattern through Friday night

Severe weather possible Friday

Cooler, drier over Easter weekend

FORECAST

Widespread rain will build into the region this evening. Overnight, a few thunderstorms will mix in, and pockets of small hail may be possible. Severe weather potential appears low overnight an in the morning, but there is a chance the last round of morning storms contains gusty winds.

The morning rain will clear out around noon, leaving Thursday afternoon and evening drier with highs in the 50s.

More rain moves in for Friday, and a few stronger thunderstorms may be possible, too. The area with greatest potential for severe weather will be mainly south and east of Omaha, in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, from 2pm until 7pm. The rest of us will just see more heavy rain that lasts through Friday night.

By Friday night, may rain gauges may show 0.50" to 1.50" in it.

It's now looking like the rain will clear out before the weekend, leaving Saturday drier, but cooler and windy with highs in the upper 40s.

For your Easter Sunday plans, expect a cold morning in the upper 20s, followed by temps in the mid 50s with sunshine and calmer winds in the afternoon.

Temps will stay near average for early April, in the upper 50s for the first few days of next week. There is a chance at rain next Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Stormy

Low: 45

Wind: N 15-20

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Storms

Dry Afternoon

High: 53

Wind: E 15-20

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