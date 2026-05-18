TIMING - Tracking severe storms on Monday

3 THINGS TO KNOW

Final round of severe weather this afternoon/evening

Cooler than average mid-week

Next rain chance comes Thursday

FORECAST

Monday appears to be another severe weather day as a cold front begins to move through the region. Storms will develop over southeast Nebraska after 2 p.m. and move northeast. The cold front will be very close to I-80 during the day. This will put the threat for very large hail (2.5" or larger) and tornado threat along and south of the interstate today.

Timing: Expect storms in southeast Nebraska starting after 2pm. This wave should reach Nebraska City/Falls City around 4-5pm, and Red Oak/Clarinda, IA around 6-7pm. For the Lincoln metro, around 3-4pm, and for the Omaha metro, expect the storms to be moving in around 4-5pm.

We could get another wave of storms later in the evening, after 7-8pm, coming in from the west. These later-evening storms may have a few pockets of hail and strong winds. All rain exits the region by midnight.

In total, we could see an addition 0.50" to 1.50" of rainfall today, leading to flash flooding tonight.

Tuesday will be a sunnier and very cool day with highs in the low 60s. We'll have a few extra clouds Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s.

With the cooler temperatures Tuesday night in the upper 30s to low 40s, the could be a few areas of patchy frost in northeast Nebraska. The Omaha metro will likely see frost.

Some rain will be possible Thursday and Friday, and we could see another 0.25" or more of rainfall.

The weekend looks sunnier, warmer and pleasant, with temperatures climbing back into the 70s.

MONDAY

Cloudy

Severe Storms

High: 59

Wind: SE 5-15

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Storms until 12am

Low: 47

Wind: SE 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool and Dry

High: 61

Wind: NW 10-25

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 63

Wind: CALM

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