Tracking a Cooler End to Your Workweek

ICE JAM THREAT: Ice continues to break up and move along the Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup Rivers, causing ice jams. This threat will continue this week, so keep an eye on water levels if you live along these rivers.

FORECAST: It stays windy overnight as we continue to dodge some spotty rain. At least we keep it warm, only cooling off into the upper 40s for Thursday morning.

After a windy start to Thursday, the wind starts to lighten up into the afternoon, but it will still be breezy. Omaha likely warms into the mid 50s early in the afternoon, but cooler air will start to blow in later in the day. We'll likely be in the low 50s by the evening commute, but cities farther northwest will drop into the 40s by the drive home. Like Wednesday, there will be some spotty light rain around, but many of us stay dry.

Friday will be a little cooler with upper 40s, but there won't be as much wind, and there will be a lot more sunshine.

We'll cool off into the low 40s over the weekend with some good sunshine.

The sunshine continues early early next week with mid 40s Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Isolated Rain

Low: 47

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Rain

High: 56

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 48

