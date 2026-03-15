Tracking a major winter storm and high winds Sunday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



High winds 60-70 mph on Sunday

Blowing snow will create blizzard conditions

Very cold heading into Monday morning

FORECAST

A major winter storm will impact Nebraska and Iowa on Sunday.

High winds will continue into Sunday afternoon with bands of scattered snow showers. Temperatures will continue to fall through the day, dropping in the upper 20s by mid afternoon. Nebraska and Iowa could see sustained winds of 30-35 mph, and wind gusts of 60-70 mph. For context, a thunderstorm is considered severe with 58+ mph winds. Therefore, some broken tree branches or power outages are possible with the wind.

The wind and snow will create white-out and blizzard-like conditions this afternoon. Travel around the region is not advised. Snow amounts will be around 1-2", with higher totals, up to 4", across parts of Iowa. The snow will exit east Nebraska around 4-5pm, Omaha around 5-6pm, and western Iowa around 7-8pm.

The wind will continue to remain strong into Sunday evening, and will weaken to gusts of 45-55 mph after 10pm.

The final piece of the storm comes Sunday night. Though the snow is gone, the wind will stick around as temperatures continue to crash. We will wake up on Monday morning with temps around 5 to 10 degrees. Combined with a 30-40 mph wind, wind chills could fall as low as -15 during the morning.

The sun returns on Monday, but it's still cold with highs in the mid-20s. The wind will stick around, with gusts around 35-45 mph, but slowly relax through the day. Wildfire conditions will once again become the story Monday due to the strong winds and very low humidity.

Clouds move back in on Tuesday as another storm system slides by. This one does not look to be windy. Most of the snow will miss the region, but some precip is possible over western Iowa. Highs on Tuesday are warmer, in the low 40s.

Warmer weather kicks into high gear on Wednesday with the return of the 70s!

It may be hard to believe if you've read this far after our blizzard that we may hit our first 80 degree day later this week, but it's possible. The 80s continue into the weekend.

SUNDAY

Cloudy

Very Windy

Blowing Snow

4 PM Temp: 27

Wind: N 45-65

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Windy

Low: 6

Wind: NW 20-40

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 25

Wind: NW 25-35

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 43

Wind: NW 10-20

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