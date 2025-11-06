Tracking a taste of winter over the weekend

Clouds will stick around for much for the evening ,but we stay dry. Overnight, the wind will become breezy with temps in the low 40s for Friday morning.

Sunshine returns Friday, and the wind stays breezy with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Clouds will begin to move back in Friday evening, but we stay dry until after midnight.

Colder air and rain arrive this weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain beginning in the morning, lasting through the evening. Temperatures vary on Saturday, reaching the 50s near and south of I-80/Omaha, and the 30s/40s north of I-80/Omaha. By Saturday evening, most areas will be cooling into the mid 30s.

We start the day with scattered rain showers around the region, mostly in the morning. There may be a little bit of afternoon dry-time, followed by a second round of rain in the evening.

As the colder air moves in Saturday evening, it may turn some of the cold rain into a spotty rain and snow mix. Most areas will probably see snowflakes, but accumulations of snow are not expected at this time.

It does get very cold heading into Sunday morning. As the skies clear, we drop to around 20-25º by Sunday morning. Cover any exposed water pipes and disconnect water hoses from your house to prevent freeze damage this weekend. Sunday morning wind chills will be around 10 degrees!

Sunday will be a very chilly day, but we do see lots of sunshine.Highs will only reach the upper 30s, and we will drop in the upper 10s to low 20s for next Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s.

However, this cold spell is short-lived, as we return to the 50s & 60s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Quiet

Low: 41

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 64

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Scattered Rain,

Then PM Rain/Snow Mix

High: 49

