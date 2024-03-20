Tracking Precipitation for the Basketball Tournament

We stay cool and quiet for your Wednesday evening. If you have any plans for the evening, you will want a jacket! Temperatures will be in the 30s, dropping in the mid 20s tonight.

Clouds will begin moving in overnight with spotty rain and snow showers into Thursday morning. These pockets of snow will melt fast, but may linger for a few hours in the morning. By afternoon, we are drier and milder, reaching the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Another round of scattered rain and snow will push through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa late overnight and into Friday morning, but some cities will manage to stay dry, especially south of Omaha. Once again, any pockets of snow will melt fast, but could lead to some slushy roads if temperatures are below freezing near your neighborhood. Everyone looks dry by noon with some afternoon sunshine coming out. We will warm back up to near 50, but it will be windy.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and a little cooler, in the mid 40s. Some hit and miss rain will be possible in the second half of the day. While a few wet snowflakes could mix in with the rain, most of what falls will be rain.

Rain becomes more widespread Sunday, making for a wet second half to the weekend. It will also be windy with highs in the low 50s. Rain totals could reach nearly an inch in some areas by Sunday night.

The rain continues at times into Monday morning, but there is some uncertainty on if we will see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow for the second half of Monday. Regardless, our best chance to see the rain change into snow will be late Monday and into Tuesday morning, but there still isn't much confidence in the exact timing of the change or how much snow would be left to fall at that point.

As we dry out Tuesday afternoon, the wind will start to lighten up, but it will be cold, with a high near 40.

