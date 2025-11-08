Tracking Saturday rain and snow showers

Cold air and rain (plus some melting snow) all arrives this weekend. Saturday will be cloudy and breezy, with scattered rain across Omaha beginning in the morning, lasting through the evening. Temperatures will vary on Saturday, reaching the 40s/50s near and south of I-80/Omaha, but only in the 30s north of I-80/Omaha. By Saturday evening, most areas will be cooling into the mid 30s.

The Snow: We will have a pocket of northwest Iowa that sees more snow than rain in the morning, specifically around Carroll and Denison, Iowa. That is where minor snow accumulation of 1/2", or less will be possible in the morning. The ground is still very warm, so this snow will likely melt rather quickly.

As the main shot of cold air moves in Saturday evening, any lingering rain around Omaha will turn over to snow flurries from 7-11pm, followed by clearing skies. No snow accumulations are expected from this.

Travel: Roads will be wet across the Omaha region Saturday, and will largely remain fine. If you do plan to travel into NW Iowa, just be cautious of any slush on roads. Any standing water likely freezes by Sunday morning.

The Cold: Frigid air moves in Saturday night and by Sunday morning, we'll drop to around 19-24º, with wind chills will be around 10 degrees! Cover any exposed water pipes and disconnect water hoses from your house to prevent freeze damage this weekend.

Sunday will be a very chilly day, but we do see lots of sunshine. Highs will only reach the mid 30s. We drop back down to around 19 degrees for Monday morning.

We start warming up again next week. Monday will be mostly sunny and with highs in the mid 40s. We jump into the 50s and 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. This sunshine and warmth will last for the rest of the week.

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Snow Mix

High: 45

Wind: NW 15-25 G30

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Drying Out, Breezy

Low: 23

Wind: NW 18-25 G35

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold & Breezy

High: 35

Wind: N 13-18 G25

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 42

Wind: SE 5-15

