Tracking Severe Storms: Tornado Watch until 10pm

Severe weather possible Friday through 10pm

Dry and pleasant weekend

Small rain chances next week

FORECAST

A tornado watch is in effect for much of the Omaha viewing area until 10pm Friday night. Large hail and a few tornadoes may be possible

The position of the cold front will determine where we see the severe storm storm threat. Storms will become widespread as we head into Friday evening, with severe weather occurring south of the cold front, which will be south of Omaha, Lincoln and I-80 by 5pm.

The main threat being large hail up to 2.5". The tornado threat will be the highest across southeast Nebraska, Northwest Missouri and into southwestern Iowa. The NWS has a level 3/5 severe risk for these communities. While Omaha and Lincoln's tornado threat will be lower, being north of the front, we still may see a few strong storms capable of very large hail.

Rain will linger around the region Friday evening, and as sub-32º air moves in over eastern Nebraska, some light snow showers could mix in through midnight-3 am, leading to a quick dusting of snow or ice in northeast Nebraska.

Things will dry out over the weekend, and we see lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday, then rise to the upper 60s on Sunday.

We start next week with sunshine and temps in the 70s on Monday, followed by more thunderstorms on Tuesday, and some light rain midweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Move Out

NE Nebraska Snow

Low: 31

Wind: SE 10-15

SATURDAY

Sunny

Breezy

High: 52

Wind: NW 15-25

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 72

Wind: SW 15-25

