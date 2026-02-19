Tracking snow showers for Thursday evening, travel impacts likely

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Snow showers and windy Thursday Evening

Travel impacts are likely

Much cooler over the weekend

FORECAST

Snow showers will be moving through the region as we head into the evening. Accumulations of 2-4" will be common around the region. There is a narrow band of snow that is expected to produce from 4-6" of snow, mainly north of Omaha. The location where we could see this is from Columbus, to Fremont/Blair, to Harlan/Denison, IA.

In addition to the snow, it will be windy with northerly wind gusts around 30-40 mph, reducing visibility and blowing snow onto roads.

Travel conditions will be hazardous as we head into Thursday evening, so please stay off roads if you can. If you must drive, go slow to get to your destination safely.

Snow is expected to exit the region just after midnight, and with clearing skies overnight, air temps will drop in the 10s.

Roads may still be slick Friday morning, especially north of Omaha. But, the sunshine is back out on Friday, and it will be cool out with highs in the mid 20s.

This weekend should be mostly dry, but it will be cooler and closer to average with highs in the upper 30s. Nightly temperatures will drop in the upper 10s. The average high by February 20th is around 41 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Showers until Midnight

Low: 16

Wind: N 15-25

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 29

Wind: N 10-20

