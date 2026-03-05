Tracking storms and severe weather tonight, late Friday afternoon

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Thunderstorms Thursday night, Friday afternoon

Severe weather possible Friday from 3-7pm

Dry and pleasant weekend

FORECAST

Heading into Thursday evening, after 10pm, rain and a few thundershowers will begin to move in from the south, becoming scattered Thursday night. Heavy downpours and a few pockets of hail may be possible in these overnight thunderstorms, which will continue in the early Friday morning commute.

After a wet start to Friday morning, we should see a few dry hours midday, from 9am to 2pm. Some limited sunshine may peak out, aiding temperatures back in the upper 60s by early Friday afternoon.

The next round of thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front across eastern Nebraska around 3pm, reaching Omaha/southeast Nebraska around 5-6pm, an west/southwest Iowa from 6-8pm.

A few of these storms could reach severe levels, with pockets of large hail, damaging 60 mph wind, and "spin-up" tornadoes all possible. The severe weather threat will come to an end after 7-8pm.

Rain will linger around the region Friday evening and as sub-32º air moves in over eastern Nebraska, some light snow showers could mix in through midnight-3am, leading to a quick dusting of snow near Columbus and Norfolk.

In total, much of the region could see around 0.25" to 0.50" of rainfall through Friday night.

Things will dry out over the weekend and we see lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday, but bump back to the upper 60s for Sunday.

We start next week with sunshine and temps in the 70s on Monday, followed by more thunderstorms on Tuesday, and some light rain midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy Skies

Scattered Storms

Low: 51

Wind: SE 10-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Strong from 2-7pm

High: 69

Wind: S 15-25

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 54

Wind: W 15-25

